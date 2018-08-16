Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is back to win hearts with her latest photo on Instagram. Extending Independence Day wishes to her millions of fans, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor can be seen looking beautiful as ever in an all-black outfit.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi has shined through as a household name with her hard work and determination. With power-packed performances and a golden personality, the diva has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most bankable personalities of Indian Television and continues to rule hearts with stellar persona and bright smile. Along with ruling the small screen, Divyanka has emerged as a social media sensation.

From flaunting her graceful style to giving an insight into her personal life, the diva never fails to charm her fans with her latest photo. On the occasion of Independence Day, Divyanka Tripathi wished her fans in a different style. Dressed in an all-black outfit and hair tied in a half up and half down style, the actor flaunted her sporty and adventurous self. Walking among the rocky path, Divyanka looks nothing short of a natural beauty.

In the photos shared by Divyanka, she can also be seen mirroring the iconic pose of none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Looking at her bright smile, one can gauge the reason behind her massive fan following. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Divyanka told her fans to enjoy every bit of their existence.

Wishing her fans a very happy independence day, she added that freedom is what one gives to themselves. Freedom from set mentalities, norms and stereotypes.

Rising to fame with the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Divyanka has also starred in shows like Mrs. and Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story and Nach Baliye 8 along with her real-life baliye Vivek Dahiya.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s other graceful photos:

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 23, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

Thankful.Grateful.Feeling loved.🙏 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 14, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

