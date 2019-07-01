Yeh Hain Mohabbatein featuring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel which is all set to witness a spin-off titled Yeh Hain Chahatein has been postponed. Various reports are saying that the makers are busy auditioning the star-cast. Therefore, the date has been pushed further.

Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer- Yeh Hain Mohabbatein made headlines for various reasons. Be it the last episode’s interesting twist or low TRPs, the show garnered attention of the audience for every minute reason. Amidst this, various reports emerged that the show will go off air. This left several of Ishita-Raman’s fans disappointed. Well, now the latest update is the show has been extended and it will continue to air for some time.

If sources are to believed, the spin off the show Yeh Hain Chahatein’s star cast hasn’t been locked yet. That is why, the show date has been pushed further. Though the auditions are in full swing since April-May. The storyline of the show will be matured one with the leads playing middle-aged characters.

Meanwhile, TV actor Karan Patel is expected to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would show off his daring moves. Anita Hassanandani, aka Shagun in YHM will also be seen in dance reality show titled Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Rohit Reddy. Recently, the actor made headlines after an anonymous user sent an obscene text to his wife Ankita Bhargava. He lost his cool on social media.

Karan Patel had been featured in several shows titled Kasturi. Not just that, he has also played leads in Balaji Telefilms. He bagged his first role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii where he played Vigyat. He has also been featured in several shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasamh Se.

He attended the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute and the University of the Arts London. Also, had attended Shiamak Davar’s dance classes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App