This is indeed a very special day as one of the most loved and adored shows of Indian television Yeh Hai Mohabbatein touched a milestone of 5 years, or let's say a successful 5 years. The show that started with a very sweet storyline of a perfectly imperfect lovestory melted a million hearts. Showcasing Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead cast, the daily soap managed to gain a massive popularity all these years and is still running with success.

On this happy note, the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor took to her official twitter account to share her feelings and posted a celebratory video for the team. The heart-touching video has Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s title back in the background with photos from the show that will make you nostalgic to the time when this beautiful journey started. Captioning the video Ekta Kapoor went on saying that even though she is abducted and she feels she is somewhere near Haridwar, nothing can stop her from thanking everyone for making her Instagram family touch 2M followers and celebrating 5 years of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Even though mera Apharan ho chuka hai & I feel I’m somewhere near HARIDWAR 😄😄 Nothing can stop me frm thanking you’ll for making us a 2M Insta family & above all celebrating #5YearsOfYHM. Thank U Mom @starplus @SandiipSikcand @Divyanka_T #Karan @anitahasnandani n d whole team pic.twitter.com/lY4eHOEc8V — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) December 3, 2018

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has faced many twist and turns and many highs and lows but still it became one of the most loved television shows and is continuing to win hearts till today. Divyanka Tripathi who leads the show rose to fame with her role as Ishita Bhalla and gradually became one of the most adored female leads of small screen. Not only her, but Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also gifted Karan Patel a good rise in career which his powerful role in the show.

Divyanka Tripathi even met the love of her life in the show and got married within the span. It was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where Vivek Dahiya met gorgeous Divyanka Tripathi and they both fell in love. There was a time in between when the show lost its TRP and audience but it rapidly bounced back. There are even rumours surfacing on internet that the show is soon going off-air, probably till January 2019 and the team will come back with a second season.

