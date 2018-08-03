Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor’s super-hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently posted a mesmerising photo of her on her Instagram account. Meanwhile, her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles recently completed 1500 episodes.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor’s super-hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently posted a mesmerising photo of her on her Instagram account. The angelic picture posted by the popular television actor has garnered over 132, 237 likes in just a couple of hours. In the candid picture, Divyanka the beaming beauty is looking extremely winsome. Also, the floral tiara, a rose perfectly tucked in her hair and those alluring eyes, what else you need for a perfect candid picture. While donning a teal green Sari, and the perfect pair of jhumkas paired with that silver neck piece is adding to her flawless beauty.

Along with the beautiful picture, the actor has also shared a heart-touching caption which reads: “The moment when your friends decide to decorate you like a Christmas tree and none the less even you start enjoying their creativity!”. ‘Stunning’, ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Lovely’, well, these are some of the few comments that have been posted by the fans on the remarkable picture. And, believe us that the entire comment section is full of such comments praising the actor’s beauty.

Meanwhile, her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles recently completed 1500 episodes. To celebrate the success of the show a party was thrown for the cast and crew members on Wednesday, August 1. Earlier on Thursday, August 2, her co-star and lead of the serial, Karan Patel gifted Divyanka a coffee machine as he knows that she is a die-hard coffee fan. Divyanka was seen posting a ‘Thank You’ message and a picture of the coffee machine on her Twitter handle.

Also, it is not the first time that a photo of the actor is creating a storm on the social media. Earlier it was the pictures of her exotic honeymoon with husband Vivek Dahiya that were doing the rounds on the social media. She has also taken the social media by storm with the adorable pictures from her marriage.

Here it is………….

