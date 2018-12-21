Television glam star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is undoubtedly, one of the most loved and adored actors. With a massive fan following, the diva manages to steal the limelight every time, Earlier stuck with a household name, Divyanka Tripathi has now proved that she is an all-time stunner. Be it a classy chic look or the desi avatar, Mrs. Dahiya slays it all. The hot and happening photos on her social media has made her an Internet sensation too.

Television glam star Divyanka Tripathi is undoubtedly, one of the most loved and adored actors. With a massive fan following, the diva manages to steal the limelight everytime, Earlier stuck with a household name, Divyanka Tripathi has now proved that she is an all-time stunner. Be it a classy chic look or the desi avatar, Mrs. Dahiya slays it all. The hot and happening photos on her social media has made her an Internet sensation too. She raises the temperature with her jaw-dropping photos in every few days. Recently, the star graced the brand new show Kanpur Wale Khuranas, where she looked absolutely mesmerising.

Leaving everyone awestruck with her red-hot look, Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable. The fashionista of telly world, not only impressed everyone on the show with her gorgeous look but also created a buzz on the internet. Donning a red stylish suit, Divyanka Triapthi Dahiya melted a million hearts at once. The suit pants were a slit cut style, making it even more sultry. Divyanka added all the drama to her look with the bright red lipstick, complementing it all! Take a look!

Watch and learn ladies, Divyanka Tripathi just made formal look sexy. With so many parties knocking the door these days, the actor just gave all her fans an idea to amp up the look. Well, there are few other photos from the sets of Kanpur Wale Khurana which are surfacing on the internet. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya along with hubby Vivek Dahiya took adorable selfie with the show team including Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More