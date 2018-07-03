Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Fitlook Magazine Cover photoshoot: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi's latest photoshoot for the cover of Fitlook magazine has taken social media by storm. In the photo, Divyanka looks absolutely stunning as she poses in a gorgeous pink gown. To add to her beauty is a stylish nose ring. With minimal make up and tied hair, Divyanka has stolen millions of hearts in her latest photoshoot which has gone viral on social media.

Television queen Divyanka Tripathi, best known as Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has become a household name as she has been ruling the television industry for more than 5 years now and is one of the most popular telly actors. Popularly known as Ishima from Ekta Kapoor’s super-hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka is also known for her fashion statements both on and off screen. Besides being extremely popular on the small screen, Divyanka has a huge fan following on social media as well. Her pictures from her latest photoshoot for the cover of Fitlook magazine’s July edition has taken social media by storm.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has a massive fan following and has bagged several awards for her role in Ye Hai Mohabbatein which also stars Karan Patel. The television diva is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and the two give us major marriage goals.

Divyanka made her television debut with telly series l Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She along with hubby Vivek Dahiya also participated in reality dance show Nach Baliye and later became the winners of the show.

Divyanka Tripathi’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular television soaps and has completed 5 years recently. It tops the TRP chart and Divyanka Tripathi’s portrayal of Ishima is what has made her fans love her even more.

She keeps posting photos of her vacations on her Instagram account to treat her fans. Her pictures go viral on social media as she is one of the most loved telly actors.

