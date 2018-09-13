Television actor Divyanka Tripathi has skipped millions of heartbeats after she posted an adorable photo on her Instagram account wishing her fans Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Divyanka looks ravishing and astonishing in her traditional avatar. Dressed in a pink anarkali suit with stunning jewellery, Divyanka Tripathi looks like a million bucks as she poses for the camera wishing all her fans Happy Ganeshotsav.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular television actresses who shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for the past 5 years. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account and is one of the most loved telly actresses.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the highest paid television actresses and has previously worked in many television serials. She has a huge fan following across the country and is best known as Ishita Bhalla from popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

