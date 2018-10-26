Television star Divyanka Tripathi creates a buzz with every photo of her. Be it the classy chic look or the desi girl attire, she slays it all. This time too, the gorgeous diva is winning the internet with her casual attire. Glowing as ever, Divyanka is looking adorable with a serene smile on her face.

Divyanka's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has made her one of the most loved telly stars

Television queen Divyanka Tripathi rules the television world like no other. One of the most adored leading ladies of Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi leaves no chance to mesmerize her fans with her astonishing photo updates. This time too, she can be seen swaying fans with her glowing face and charming smile. Popularly known as Ishita Bhalla for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka manages to steal the show with every appearance of her.

The classy and elegant way of carrying herself is a factor that she bags such a massive fan-following on Instagram. Not just her remarkable acting but also her undeniable charm and gorgeous face brings her a lot of fame.

Here’s the latest still of her Instagram gallery:

In this photo, the aced actor is donning a casual blue t-shirt and rocking it too in her own ways. Divyanka can be seen endorsing some beauty product but the glow on her face is all natural. The sweetest smile on her face is let alone capable of stealing breaths. The girl who rose to fame with her acting has now become a social media star too. She treats her fans with stunning photos of her every other day. The popular and much-loved soap opera Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has given her such a loyal fanbase that she enjoys a fanbase of 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

The actor got somehow got stuck with a household image because of her role as an ideal bahu in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. But as soon as she decided to glam-up, the fans went crazy over her looks. The Instagram gallery of Mrs.Dahiya is a bliss to look at, filled in with all kinds of attires and avatars. Have a look at the best of them:

