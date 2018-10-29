Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a trendsetter. May it be Indian or western wear, she carries all sorts of looks in the best way possible. In the latest photo which was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks stunning in a white dress.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a trendsetter. May it be Indian or western wear, she carries all sorts of looks in the best way possible. In the latest photo which was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks stunning in a white dress. Her dark gothic lipstick is adding to the charm. The photo is now being circulated by her several fan pages on social media and the photo has obviously gone viral.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the leading actresses of Indian television who has been ruling the television industry for the past several years. Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been topping the TRP charts for more than 5 years. Divyanka Tripathi has featured in a number of television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, among many others but shot to fame with her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

She has a massive fan following on social media and is known for her phenomenal acting skills. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and they make a wonderful couple.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More