Television queen Divyanka Tripathi has been ruling the small screen since a long time now. Be it the gorgeous glowing face of her or the superb acting skills, she has made everyone crazy for her persona. Being an avid social media user, Divyanka Tripathi keeps on sharing her daily-life photos with her fans and magaed to garner huge number of likes on each of them. This time too, she has created a buzz on the internet with her beautiful princess avatar, see yourself!

Television queen looks like a princess in her latest Instagram photo!

Often called the epitome of beauty, Divyanka Tripathi knows how to slay it everytime. Be it her killer looks or her charming smile, everything seems to drive her fans crazy. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who rules the Indian television like no other recently completed 5 years of her famous daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The Star Plus’s show gave her a platform to rise and she never stopped. One of the most loved and adored ladies of the small screen, Divyanka Tripathi is on the peaks of her success.

Well, other than basking appreciation for her acting, Divyanka also loves all the social media attention she gets. Being an avid social media user, Divyanka Tripathi keeps on treating her fans with atonishing stills of her. Also popular with her character name, Ishita Bhalla, she took to her official Instagram account to post a new photo of her, looking gorgeous as ever. All-dolled up in a pastel gown, Divyanka is looking like a real life princess. Take a look!

The lady who was stuck with her household image for a long period of time has now become the glam queen of the TV industry. With her trendy fashion sense and the sheer elegance with which she carries herself, she has become a fashion isnpiration for many girls out there.Don’t believe us? Take a sneek peak at the stunning Instagram gallery of her!

On work front, Divyanka Tripathi will soon be featuring in a web series with Rajeev Khandelwal. The naughty and romantic love flick named Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala, will soon stream and show an absolutely fresh avatar of the diva.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More