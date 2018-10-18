Television queen Divyanka Tripathi looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest photo. Divyanka never misses a chance to sway her fans with her astonishing photos. Being an avid social media user, she keeps her fans updated about her day-today life. This time too, the diva has surprised her fans with a stunning avatar of her where is carrying a beautifully designed red saree.

Television beauty, Divyanka Tripathi is known to impress her fans with every photo that she posts. Creating a buzz again, the lady is all dolled-up in a red beautiful saree looking exquisite as ever. We are all aware that the gorgeous diva has a following of more than 8 million on Instagram. Like all other photos of her, this too is showered by love and praises from fans.In the latest photo of her, the Indian beauty is dazzling in a ruffled red saree. Divyanka is carrying the outfit with such elegance and grace that it is all you can think about.

As the festive season is arriving, girls can get an inspiration of dressing traditionally from her wardrobe. Although we love the western tadka in her looks but the desi attires look extremely beautiful on her. This saree look is a proof it.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla has accessorised her look beautifully with golden jhumkas and is carrying a neat low bun. Giving it an absolute desi touch, she has also wore red bangles complementing her outfit. Mrs Dahiya might be a sanskari bahu on television but she a glamorous woman who ads styling to all the normal outfits like she chose a checkered ruffled blouse with her normal red saree. Here are some photos from her gallery that will leave you breathless.

Divyanka who shot to fame from her on-going soap opera Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has a glowing face with a charming smile which is enough to capture a million hearts. No wonder she bags a massive huge following. Not many of her fans know that she initiated her career with the serial Banu Mai Teri Dulhan where she portrayed the role of Vidya who was married to a mentally unstable man. After that, she got this role of Ishita Bhalla and since then she has been rocking in it.

