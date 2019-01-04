Divyanka Tripathi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is everyone's favourite television star and the perfect bahu. She has been winning hearts with her flawless performance in her hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has not only been running for the past five years but has been topping the TRP game for the past several years as well.

Divyanka Tripathi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is everyone’s favourite television star and the perfect bahu. She has been winning hearts with her flawless performance in her hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has not only been running for the past five years but has been topping the TRP game for the past several years as well. Divyanka Tripathi, who is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya is a social media sensation and fans also call her the Instagram queen all thanks to the massive fan following she has on social media sites!

In a throwback photo of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks like a queen as she poses for the camera in a black off-shoulder gown. Her perfect hairdo and subtle makeup make her look prettier! Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular and highest paid television actresses who is best known for her contribution to Indian television daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, among a few others.

Divyanka will soon be seen in ATL Balaji’s web-series as well.

