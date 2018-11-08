Television diva and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looked like a true bomb this Diwali! The actress, who is best known for her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein skipped the heartbeat of her millions of fans with her latest Instagram photo.

Television diva and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looked like a true bomb this Diwali! The actress, who is best known for her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein skipped the heartbeat of her millions of fans with her latest Instagram photo. In the post, which was shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her official Instagram account on Thursday evening, the diva looks stunning in a blue off-shoulder gown.

Her stunning neckpiece and earrings are complementing her look even more! On the auspicious and special occasion of Diwali, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared these stunning photos from her Diwali celebration wishing all her fans a very happy and prosperous Diwali. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and she even stole all the limelight at television producer Ekta Kapoor’s grand Diwali party.

She is one of the highest paid actresses and is playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for the past 5 years. She will soon be making her debut in the digital platform with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web-series which also stars Rajeev Khandelwal.

