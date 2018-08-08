Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has been killing it on social media after she posted some of her sexy photos in a stunning dress on her Instag ram account. Dressed in a Polka dot slim-fitted dress, Divyanka stole millions of hearts and has driven her fans crazy after she shared the photos on her official Instagram account.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has been killing it on social media after she posted some of her sexy photos in a stunning dress on her Instag ram account. Dressed in a Polka dot slim-fitted dress, Divyanka stole millions of hearts and has driven her fans crazy after she shared the photos on her official Instagram account. With minimal makeup, open hair and a pair of stunning diamond earrings, Divyanka looked like a princess as she posed for the camera.

She even gave interesting captions to her photos that read that this is the confident side of her as she is a very shy person. Divyanka is one of the highest paid television actresses and is one of the most bankable telly actresses as well.

Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been shattering many TRP records for the past 5 years and is still topping the TRP chart. Divyanka Tripathi is popularly known for her role of Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the entire team of the serial also celebrated when the show had recently hit the 1500 episode mark. Divyanka Tripathi keeps treating her fans by posting adorable photos and videos on her Instagram account.

She is a foodie, she loves travelling and keeps sharing her sexy photos from her holidays. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya who stars in Qayamat Ki Raat which is aired on Star Plus. Her latest photos in that stunning blue dress with white polka dots has taken over the Internet and has gone viral on social media all thanks to Divyanka’s millions of fans and fan pages. Divyanka is not only one of the most popular television actresses but has also become a social media sensation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More