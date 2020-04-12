When it comes to be perfect, who can beat the talent of Television star Divyanka Tripathi. From being an anchor in Bhopal to winning various beauty pageant titles at the starting of her career, Divyanka Tripathi has left no chance of impressing her fans with her acting skills. Finally, in 2005, the hottie did her acting debut with the show Viraasat and enjoys a huge fan base in today’s time. Currently, Divyanka Tripathi is making the most of her time teasing her husband during this lockdown.

Divyanka recently shared a throwback picture and captioned it interestingly. In the photo, Divyanka and Vivek are posing in a romantic manner. With the photo, Divyanka quoted that she is missing her husband as both of them are sitting in two different rooms. Now, this won’t be wrong to say that Divyanka Tripathi is very romantic and keeps teasing her husband even in live chats.

Further, both of them are seen spending a good time with each other during this lockdown. From doing workouts together to making some delicious food items for each other like ice-creams or gluten-free desserts, both Vivek and Divyanka are made for each other and misses no chance of giving major couple goals.

On the work front, recently, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that after doing shows like Ramayan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Teri Meri Love Stories, she wants to experiment with something new and is also keen to do some superhero type of role. She revealed that sometime back, there were also talks for Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala 2 but due to this outbreak, everything has taken a pause.

