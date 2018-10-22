Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is undoubtedly the television soap queen which has won millions of hearts. Besides her remarkable acting skills, Divyanka owns a flawless beauty and youthful charm. The actor keeps sharing her pictures via her Instagram handle, which is indeed a visual treat for all her fans out there.

Divyanka Tripathi nails the black gown look in her new Instagram post, see pic

In the photo, Divyanka is donning a black dress that has this peculiar horse with wings patch, that adds to the beauty of the dress. The way she poses to the camera makes it impossible for us to take our eyes off. Well, we just can’t thread her beauty into words as no perfect synonym for her beauty lies in our dictionary. Before we just keep looking out for words, here’s take a look at the picture:

What an exemplary beauty she is! The actor is an epitome of poise and the way she carries herself makes her different from everybody else in the room. Here are some of the other pictures from Divyanka’s gallery that will definitely make your heart skip a beat:

