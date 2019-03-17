Divyanka Tripathi, Nia Sharma latest Instagram photo: Television actresses Divyanka and Nia's Instagram pics have driven fans crazy! While Divyanka Tripathi is looking like a princess in a silver gown, Nia Sharma is rocking in a white crop top!

Both Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have been entertaining us for many years

Divyanka Tripathi, Nia Sharma latest Instagram photo: Television queens Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi never fail to impress us with their stunning and breathtaking photos as well as videos which the television stars keep sharing on their official Instagram accounts. The two beauty queens of the Indian television industry are very active on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and they keep sharing their pics on photo-sharing app Instagram which take social media by storm and set the Internet on fire! Both Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have a massive fan following on all social media platforms especially Instagram and their latest Instagram photos have been breaking the Internet!

While Nia Sharma, in the latest Instagram photo looks sexy in a white crop top with printed lowers with a red shirt wrapped around her waist, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks like a queen in a gorgeous silver gown! In Nia Sharma’s photo, the Twisted star looks hot in the red lipstick and messy hair look, while Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks breathtaking in the silver embroidered gown and her smile is to die for!

Both Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have been entertaining us for many years and are the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known for playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Nia Sharma became a household name after starring in Jamai Raja post which she won millions of hearts with her bold performance in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic-thriller web-series Twisted and Twisted 2.

Nia Sharma is currently seen in Color’s daily television soap Ishq Mein Marjawan. She has previously worked in television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Behenein, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Jamai Raja, Meri Durga, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among many others. Both Nia and Divyanka are social media sensations as well.

Divyanka Tripathi, who will soon be seen in ALT Balaji’s upcoming romantic web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, has previouslt worked in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir, among many others.

