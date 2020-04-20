Television actor Divyanka Tripathi has praised husband Vivek Dahiya's performance in State of Siege 26/11. The actress has shared that not only her but her father was also impressed by his performance in the web series.

After an impressive performance in the show Qayamat Ki Raat, Actor Vivek Dahiya recently sprung to action in Zee 5’s web series State Of Siege 26/11. As the name suggests, the web series revolves around the terrorist attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. In the web series, Vivek Dahiya essays the role of Major Rohit. Even though it is a small part, the actor is garnering praises for his performance and the audiences are hooked to State Of Siege 26/11 during the lockdown. Along with Vivek Dahiya, the series also stars Arjun Bijlani, Arjan Bawa and Mukul Dev in key roles.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Divyanka Tripathi was asked her reaction to Vivek Dahiya’s performance in State Of Siege 26/11. To which, the actress responded that she loved him in the show. Not just Divyanka, her father was equally impressed. Since her father is from NCC background, army is really close to their hearts. After watching Vivek’s performance, her father called him to praise his performance.

Divyanka Tripathi further added that Vivek Dahiya slipped into the role really well and his commands felt natural. He gave a very balanced performance and she loved it. Moreover, the actress expressed that she is very happy that Vivek took this part. Many actors don’t take up a small role because they want more screen space but Vivek is very smart and took the part because he was touched by the story.

Divyanka Tripathi have been spending quality time in quarantine. During their time in quarantine, the duo have kept their fans glued to their social media profile with interesting updates.

