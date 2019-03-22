One of the most awaited award nights that held a few days ago took the internet by a storm as celebrities flooded the internet with their photos from the big event. From the telly divas to the favourite star kids, everyone made it grandeur with their presence. Most eyes feel on Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan but fans could not decide who slay it more with their glam. Well, let us decide it now!

Two of the most beautiful telly divas, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan have been engaging gazes with their stunning avatars since always. As the most awaited events of the year, Indian Telly Awards 2019 got aired, people started drooling over the astonishing looks of their favourite celebrities. Two of the most impressive were Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi, who donned stunning gowns for the big night. Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame from her splendid acting in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the role of Ishita Bhalla and since then she never looked back. Whereas, Hina Khan gained popularity from her long stretched show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and currently she is playing Kasautii Zindagi’s villain Komolika in her own magical way.

Both the ladies bag massive popularity and thus are the most-talked-about celebrities of Indian television. As Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan graced the red-carpet of Indian Telly Awards in stunning avatars, fans started polling them against each other. While both of them looked equally good, Divyanka took the credit for elegance while Hina Khan took the title for being sultry yet classy. Divyanka Tripathi donned a gorgeous light shaded mermaid gown and Hina Khan dazzled in a multi-colour gown. While Divyanka Tripathi left her hair open, Hina Khan opted for a styling bun complementing her look.

Take a look at both of the glam-dolls in their red-carpet-ready looks!

Both the ladies stunned in absolutely gorgeous looks. While Divyanka Tripathi gave a royal vibe, Hina Khan took the internet by a storm with her sexy looks. There are many photos from the event which are still surfacing on the internet. Divyanka Tripathi even posted a photo with some friends right after she got ready for the Indian Telly awards. Not just this, the beauty was also seen posing with her beloved husband Vivek Dahiya and they both looked perfect with each other.

Here are a few other photos!

Hina Khan also took to her official Instagram account to post few photos from the event and cherished the moment when she received two awards for her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The diva bagged titles of Best Actor negative jury and popular, both! Take a look at the cheerful snaps!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More