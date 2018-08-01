Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi, who is everyone's favourite Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor's super-hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,has not only been winning millions of hearts with her stellar performance on the show, but also keeps winning a lot of praises for the adorable and stunning photos she keeps posting on her Instagram account.

Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi, who is everyone’s favourite Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor’s super-hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,has not only been winning millions of hearts with her stellar performance on the show, but also keeps winning a lot of praises for the adorable and stunning photos she keeps posting on her Instagram account. In the recent photo, Divyanka looks like a fresh and beautiful rose as she poses for the camera with a bunch of beautiful pink roses.

Divyanka’s smile in the photo is so pretty that one’s attention will not go on the flowers. Wearing a beautiful shade of pink lipstick and holding those beautiful pink flowers, Divyanka’s photo has taken social media and fans have absolutely loved her innocent look and of course, her pretty eyes are to die for!

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 1, 2018 at 4:36am PDT

Divyanka often keeps sharing posts on her Instagram account in order to keep updating her fans. The television queen has a massive fan following on social media and keeps treating her fans with such wonderful photos.

Before becoming a household name after playing the lead role of Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka has featured in a number of television series such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, among many others, Divyanka is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been topping the TRP chart for 5 years now.

Her recent photos from her exotic vacation with hubby Vivek Dahiya has taken social media by storm and now her latest photo is what has driven fans crazy on social media. The photo has gone viral and her fans have been pouring in comments on her Instagram account.

