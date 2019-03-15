Divyanka Tripathi photo: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most loved television celebs and is also a social media star. Her latest Instagram photo in a silver gown is breaking the Internet!

Divyanka Tripathi photo: Television queen Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been winning the Internet with her stunning Instagram photos. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, who is currently seen hosting popular reality show The Voice, shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account from the sets of the singing reality show The Voice and is seen posing with Harshdeep Kaur, Armaan Malik and Kanika Kapoor. Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is looking like a princess dressed in a stunning and breathtaking pink and silver gown.

All four of them are all smiles in the photo and the pic has been breaking the Internet! Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is best known for playing the lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television daily show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been enjoying a successful run for the past 6 years and counting. Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has previously worked in television shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Intezaar, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir, among many others and will be now seen in ALT Balaji’s upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

