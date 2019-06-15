Television queen Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has broken all the records on social media with her latest Instagram photo in which has been breaking the Internet!

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram photoshoot in which she is seen dressed in a white casual tee and blue lowers. Her white sneakers and her red lip shade is making her look more stylish and the photo has been breaking the Internet!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has starred in television shows such as Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Intezaar, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Viraasat, Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan, among many others. She will soon be making her debut in the digital platform with upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal.

The web-series will stream on ALT Balaji app and will mark her digital debut as well. She is best known for playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Ye Hai Mohabbatein in which she plays the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla.

Divyanka Tripathi has also hosted popular television singing reality show The Voice and has a massive fan base on social media. She is one of the highest paid television actresses who is known as Dr Ishita Bhalla.

