Divyanka Tripathi photos: One of the most sensational television actresses, Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been winning millions of hearts with her amazing photos and videos which she keeps sharing with her fans!

Divyanka Tripathi photos: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry who has been ruling the small screen with her amazing performances in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, among many others. She is best known for playing the lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohhobatein which has been the most popular and hit show for the past several years.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has a fan following of over 9.9 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and her latest Instagram photo is too cute! In the photo, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks breathtakingly beautiful in a close-up photo in which she is all smiles! The photo has already gone viral on social media and fans are loving her subtle look! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the highest paid television actresses.

After entertaining fans for so many years on the small screen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to make her debut in the digital platform with ALT Balaji’s upcoming romantic web-series titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which will begin streaming soon.

