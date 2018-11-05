Television diva Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most adored small screen celebrities. With her glowing beauty and simplicity in attitude, Divyanka has won tons of hearts. With her trendy fashion sense and glowing beautiful face, she impresses her fans every time.

Famous for her on-going daily soap Yeh Hain Mohabatein, Divyanka Tripathi has now become one of the social media stars too. She was stuck with her household image for a long time but now, Divyanka has swayed her fans with her glam-girl avatar. Upping her style game and putting the best of her photos, Mrs Dahiya has garnered a lot of appreciations. Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 9 million on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi has managed to take to place in a million hearts.

Usually, the diva flaunts her desi avatars with utmo9st grace and elegance but whenever she decides to glam it up, she slays like a queen. Popular for her role as Ishita Bhalla, Divyanka Tripathi is now ruling the Internet too. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her which will drive all her fans crazy. The million dollar smile of Divyanka Tripathi is captured in the cutest way. With laughing her heart out to smiling with red cheeks, Divyanka is leaving everyone in splits.

She can be seen wearing a black outfit with a pretty ponytail hairdo. How often do you see such a happy picture? Divyanka Tripathi captioned this photo calling it unfiltered happiness. On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi is soon going to amaze her fans with her role in upcoming web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala along alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. As per the reports, the shooting for it will start from December 2018.

However, this is not the first time that the gorgeous diva has slayed it with her looks. She has been hogging headlines since always for her unique and elegant dressing. Here’s proof:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More