Divyanka Tripathi photos: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is counted amongst the most followed actor of the Television industry. The hottie gained popularity and stardom after appearing in the high TRP rated Star plus’s show Ye Hai Mohabbatein in the role of Ishita. The character is loved and appreciated by her fans so much that the diva has now become her fans favourite. The Internet sensation has a fan following of 9.6 million and is best known for indulging into the character on-screens. Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share photos the wedding picture of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan’s sister Zeba Khan photo.

In the picture, Divyanka is looking alluring dressed in a blue saree and has completed her looks with ethnic jewellery which is suiting her well from every angle. Meanwhile, Mohsin is looking handsome in a dark sherwani, which is giving him a heroic look. Divyanka misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates and is widely known for her stylish attires and adorable looks. The actor got married to her co-star Vivek Dahiya in the year 2016 and since then the couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to her fans.

