Television queen Divyanka Tripathi never misses a chance to impress her fans. Starting from the adorable photos to the lovely videos, the actor creates a buzz every time she posts something. The diva has mastered the skill of winning hearts and yet again posted this cute selfie of her, see photo

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved television actors

Popularly known as Ishita Bhalla for he role in much-loved television serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi has become a big internet sensation. Enjoying a massive fan-following of more than 8.9 million on Instagram, she never fails to astonish her fans with her adorable photos. This time too, she has posted a cute selfie of her which is winning a million hearts. Being an avid social media user, Divyanka shares her day-to-day life with her fans by posting about them.

In her latest post, the gorgeous lady is looking extremely pretty as her beautiful hair locks cover her face partially. No wonder why fans go crazy for her. The simplicity with which Divyanka carries herself levels up her personality.

Recently, she also photos from a recent photoshoot where she can be seen carrying a sizzling black gown. This post garnered a lot of likes within a very short span. Mrs. Dahiya was stuck with her household image for a long time but day by day she is revealing the hidden glam girl. Donning this beautiful off-shoulder gown, Divyanka is looking absolutely ethereal.

Have a look:

The flawless beauty has always been melting hearts with her graceful avatars. Not only her appreaciable acting skills have amde her fanbase so strong but also her unavoidable charm has won a trillion hearts. The serene smile on her face adds up to her beauty. No matter how much you try to put her beauty into words, you will fail.

Here are some more glances from the alluring album of her:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More