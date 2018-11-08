Enjoying a massive fan following of 9 million followers of Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi never leaves a chance to amaze her fans .On the occasion of Diwali, Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her posing with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka captioned her photo saying that everyday is as special for her with Vivek Dahiya and everyday is a Diwali if her is there. If this did not warm your heart, what will?

Divyanka Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the most adorable and loved television divas. With her undying charm and glowing face, she makes anyone go crazy over her beauty. Bieng an avid social media user, Divyanka keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life with fans. On the occasion of Diwali, Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her posing with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi is looking absolutely beautiful striking a romantic pose with husband Vivek Dahiya on the auspicious festival of Diwali. While the beauty can be seen carrying a green ethnic gown, Vivek can be seen sporting a blue ethnic kurta. Both the actors are looking stunning flaunting their desi looks but the best part is how they never leave a chance to show their love for each other. Looking into each other’s eyes, the duo can be seen smiling happily.

Divyanka captioned her photo saying that everyday is as special for her with Vivek Dahiya and everyday is a Diwali if her is there. If this did not warm your heart, what will? Romantic hubby Vivek Dahiya too took to his official Instagram account to post a photo with his love, Divyanka. Looking cheerful as ever, the adorable couple will surely make you smile!

Divyanka Tripathi shot to fame with her role in popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and she even met the love of her life Vivek Dahiya on the sets of the show. The daily soap has not just given her the fame and name but also such a loving partner. Of all the celebrity Diwali posts, Divyanka treated her fans with one of the best ones.

