Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi is flawlessly beautiful and she knows it. Besides being one of the most loved television actors, she has also become an internet sensation. The gorgeous lady has yet again treated her fans with an amazing photo.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has been winning hearts since her first appearance on television. As much as she is loved for her acting, she is also admired for her graceful and elegant dressing. The actor has become a social media star with a huge fan-following of 8.9 million. Being an avid social media user, she regularly treats her fans with her astonishing photos. Divyanka Tripathi took to her official Instagram handle to post a mesmerizing photo of her.

In her latest photo, the diva can be seen carrying an elegant grey off-shoulder gown, looking like a princess.

Winning a million hearts, Mrs Dahiya is flaunting her beauty with the utmost grace. The undeniable charm on her face is enough to leave anyone stunned. Divyanka Tripathi donned this beautiful attire for an event of jewellery brand ForeverMark. She even accessorized her look with the brand’s jewellery pieces and looked ethereal. Divyanka was also spotted posing with different jewellery designs and promoting the brand.

The exemplary beauty carries herself with piousness and class which adds up to her beauty. She was stuck with her household image because of her role as Ishita Bhalla on screen but now, she is flaunting the glam-girl inside her, melting a million hearts. Divyanka Tripathi’s gallery will surely make your heart skip a beat. Have a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More