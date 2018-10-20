Television queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who has been ruling the Indian television industry for the past several years, is not only everyone's favourite Ishita Bhalla but is also a social media sensation. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has a massive fan following and has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

In the latest photo shared by the stunning Divyanka Tripathi on her official Instagram account, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks ravishing in a blood red saree. Her naughty smile and subtle makeup is making her look gorgeous. Her pose and her beautiful eyes make this photo a must watch! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most adored television actresses who has a massive fan base across the country.

Best known for her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, Divyanka is one of the most bankable actresses of the small screen.

Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been topping the TRP charts for the past 6 years and is still going very strong. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has become a household name and is loved by one and all.

She has over 8.8 million Instagram followers and keeps treating her fans with her adorable photos and videos.

