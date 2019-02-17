Divyanka Tripathi photos: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been winning the Internet with her sexy and sultry photos and the throwback photo of the television queen in a red gown has taken over social media.

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is now known as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya post her marriage with television actor Vivek Dahiya, is one of the sexiest television actresses and is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan following on social media. On Sunday morning, a throwback photo of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress started doing rounds on social media and the photo has taken the Internet by storm! In the photo, we see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dressed in a stunning red gown and the photo is too hot to handle! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s hit television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for the past 6 years and it is one of the most popular television shows of all times.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has previously featured in many television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, among many others. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be making her debut in the digital platform with upcoming ALT Balaji web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which also stars Rajeev Khandelwal.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the highest paid television actresses who has been ruling the television industry for the past several years.

