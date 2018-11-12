Known for her grace and elegance, the television queen Divyanka Tripathi is making her fans go crazy with her latest Instagram post. The actor has been ruling Indian television since many years now and has yet again proved why does she bags such a huge fanbase. Donning a red kurta and palazzo, Divyanka is twirling and laughing like a chirpy bird. This photo can let alone make your day and leave you with a smile.

Known for her grace and elegance, the television queen Divyanka Tripathi is making her fans go crazy with her latest Instagram post. The actor has been ruling Indian television since many years now and has yet again proved why does she bags such a huge fanbase. Other than being the most loved telly bahu, Divyanka has also become one of the most popular social media stars. With every photo update of her, she creates a buzz on the internet.

We have said it before, we are saying it again! Red is officially Divyanka Tripathi’s favourite colour. Looking like a fairy in red, she choose to wear this colour for every other occasion. So, this time too she has added another one in her collection. Donning a red kurta and palazzo, Divyanka is twirling and laughing like a chirpy bird. This photo can let alone make your day and leave you with a smile.

Popularly recognised for her role as Ishita Bhalla, Divyanka enjoys a massive fan-following of 9 million followers on Instagram. One of the most adored divas of telly town, Mrs. Dahiya never fails to astonish her fans with her stunning photos. This time too, the star took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her dazzling in a red outfit. Seizing a million hearts with her charming smile, Divyanka has garnered more than 194691 likes for this photo.

Here are some more glimpses of the queen in her favourite colour red!

On work front, the gorgeous lady who rose to fame from her role in Yeh Hia Mohabbatein, has geared up to sly in a web series with Rajeev Khandelwal which is titled as Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Steamy and romantic photos of the on-screen duo was shared by the actor herself. Have a look.

