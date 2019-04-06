Television beauty queens Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have set social media on fire with their sizzling Instagram photos. While Divyanka Tripathi is seen posing in a pink gown, Nia Sharma looks sizzling in black!

Their photos and videos go viral in no time

Television beauties Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have set social media on fire with their sizzling new photos which they posted on photo-sharing app Instagram. While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is currently hosting singing reality show The Voice, shared a photo with Romeo Akbar Walter actor John Abraham during from a cute moment from the sets of the show in which she is dressed in a stunning pink and silver gown, Nia Sharma is looking too hot to handle in a sexy black dress and is making a very sexy pose.

While Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has previously starred in Hindi television shows like Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwalem Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, among many others and will soon be seen making her digital debut with Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer ALT Balaji’s upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Nia Sharma, on the other hand, shot to fame after her bold and breathtaking performance in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic-thriller web-series Twisted.

She has previously worked in television shows such as Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Behenein, Meri Durga, and has also participated in television reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in the 8th season.

Nia Sharma is currently seen playing a key role in Ishq Mein Marjawan which airs on Colors TV. Both Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Nia Sharma are known as the television queens and they have a huge fan base on social media. Their photos and videos go viral in no time and they have become social media sensations as well with millions of followers on their official Instagram account.

