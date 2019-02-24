Divyanka Tripathi photo: One of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry, Divyanka Tripathi has been winning hearts with her stunning and alluring photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

Divyanka Tripathi photo: The Sunday morning of all the fans of television queen Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya after the television diva shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account to wish all her fans a very happy Sunday! In the photo, we see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dressed in a stunning and stylish pink off-shoulder dress with matching heels and her smile in the photo is way too magical and attractive.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular faces in the television industry and is best known as Dr Ishita Bhalla as she is playing the lead role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which is one of the longest-running television shows by Ekta Kapoor and airs on Star Plus. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya. They met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love!

Divyanka Tripathi has been entertaining us for a very long period of time now and is one of the highest paid television actresses. She has previously worked in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Teri Meri Love Stories, among many others but gained momentum after featuring in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in the lead role. She has a huge fan following.

