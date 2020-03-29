Television actor Divyanka Tripathi, who was enjoying lockdown time with her husband Vivek Dahiya some days back by making homemade ice-creams, was recently seen clarifying about her brother’s health condition. The story began when Divyanka Tripathi’s brother, who is a pilot, went for self-quarantine in his Bhopal home. Post to which, people started assuming and spreading speculations that the actor’s brother is COVID-19 positive. Moreover, Divyanka also started receiving calls from her relatives and friends about her brother’s health.

Agitated from all these speculations, Divyanka recently quashed all these rumors and revealed that his brother had willingly chosen to go for self-quarantine. She added saying that there are a lot of things happening against her family as just after her brother’s quarantine was over, people started putting labels outside their house with her brother’s name.

Clarifying all these speculations, Divyanka Tripathi said that going for self-quarantine doesn’t mean that he is coronavirus patient. It was just a precaution taken as his brother’s last International flight was 13 days back and is regularly following the guidelines given by the doctors. She added that all the aviation teams have gone for self-quarantine but that doesn’t mean that all of them are suffering from the virus.

Not just this, Television actor also shared a big note on her Instagram profile on coronashaming and said that his brother was flying till the time government stopped it as he wanted to bring home all the stranded passengers but the discrimination he with other team members facing is simply not appreciated.

Take a look at her post—

