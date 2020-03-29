Television actor Divyanka Tripathi, who was enjoying lockdown time with her husband Vivek Dahiya some days back by making homemade ice-creams, was recently seen clarifying about her brother’s health condition. The story began when Divyanka Tripathi’s brother, who is a pilot, went for self-quarantine in his Bhopal home. Post to which, people started assuming and spreading speculations that the actor’s brother is COVID-19 positive. Moreover, Divyanka also started receiving calls from her relatives and friends about her brother’s health.
Agitated from all these speculations, Divyanka recently quashed all these rumors and revealed that his brother had willingly chosen to go for self-quarantine. She added saying that there are a lot of things happening against her family as just after her brother’s quarantine was over, people started putting labels outside their house with her brother’s name.
Clarifying all these speculations, Divyanka Tripathi said that going for self-quarantine doesn’t mean that he is coronavirus patient. It was just a precaution taken as his brother’s last International flight was 13 days back and is regularly following the guidelines given by the doctors. She added that all the aviation teams have gone for self-quarantine but that doesn’t mean that all of them are suffering from the virus.
Not just this, Television actor also shared a big note on her Instagram profile on coronashaming and said that his brother was flying till the time government stopped it as he wanted to bring home all the stranded passengers but the discrimination he with other team members facing is simply not appreciated.
#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans. My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff. Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it 'failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE', I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised…just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE! My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It's a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being. We conveniently traveled and we are still shopping for our medicines, grocery etc but when it comes to addressing these selfless workers, some of us choose to ostracise them! Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally. #AviationCrewDeservesRespect #BeingQuarantinedIsNotBeingPositive #StopCoronaShaming #NotAllQuarantinedArePositive