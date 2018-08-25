Television star Divyanka Tripathi who is riding high on the success of her daily soap, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, has recently shared a perfect gift Raksha Bandhan for sisters. Even though the actress plays the role of a homely woman in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, her posts prove that she is one of the most stunning, fit and gorgeous television stars present today.

Divyanka is one of the finest actors of small screen

Television star Divyanka Tripathi who is riding high on the success of her daily soap, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, has recently shared a perfect gift Raksha Bandhan for sisters. Divyanka Tripathi who has been ruling the hearts of her fans by sharing some gorgeous Instagram posts has also been ruling the TRP ratings as Yeh Hain Mohabbateinh has been running successfully form the past 5 years. Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka asked if brothers were looking for a beautiful gift for their sisters on this Raksha Bandhan and suggested them a pleasing gift for their adorable sisters.

Divyanka Tripathi who was recently got a beautiful Timex watch shared a gorgeous picture of herself on the Instagram and said that she is in love with her new Timex Fria.

Even though the actress plays the role of a homely woman in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, her posts prove that she is one of the most stunning, fit and gorgeous television stars present today.

Apart from teasing her fans with the gorgeous watch, Divyanka also shared the link from where people can purchase it easily. So, all the brothers who still haven’t settled with a gift for their sisters, you know what to do.

Check out a few of her unmissable Instagram posts:

