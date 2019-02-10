Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been breaking the Internet with her hot and sexy avatar and the photos she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the photo, Divyanka Tripathi is dressed in a sexy red dress.

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is best known as Dr Ishita Bhalla from popular daily show Yeh Hai Mohobbatein which airs on Star Plus has been killing it on social media with her sexy and sultry photos! In the latest photo shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on her official Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, the diva looks stunning in a red dress.

Her smile is priceless and the pose is just too sexy! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular actresses of small screen and has previously worked in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Teri Meri Love Stories, among many others and has been entertaining us with playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein which has been running successfully for the past six years.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and is also one of the highest paid television actresses. She has a huge fan base across India and will soon be making her debut in the digital world with ALT Balaji’s upcoming romantic web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala along with Rajeev Khandelwal.

