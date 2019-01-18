Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's latest Instagram photo in a stunning red suit has been breaking the Internet! The diva is looking way too pretty with that beautiful smile in the latest photo which has gone viral on social media and fans are liking her ethnic avatar.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is best known as Dr Ishita Bhalla from Ye Hai Mohabbatein

Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who has been playing the lead role in the Ekta Kapoor show Ye Hai Mohabbatein for the past 5 years, is a complete fashionista and a stylish diva. Her casual looks, airport looks, western looks and even ethnic looks are just way too stunning! Divyanka Tripathi, in a recent photo which she shared on her Instagram account, looks breathtakingly beautiful in a red and blue suit.

Her cute jhumkas and the adorable hair do is just wow! The red lip shade is suiting Divyanka so much that one cannot get their eyes off the television star. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is best known as Dr Ishita Bhalla from Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She plays the lead role in the show which also stars Karan Patel and has been one of the longest-running shows in Indian television.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will now be making her debut in the digital platform with ALT Balaji’s new web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which also stars television heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and has previously featured in many hit daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Intezaar, among many others.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the hight paid television actresses and has also taken part in many reality shows such as Nach Baliye 8, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, among many others.

