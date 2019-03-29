Divyanka Tripathi, who gained recognition after appearing in the Television show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, recently opened up about her diet plan. Not only this, she also shared the secret behind her weight loss. In an interview, she revealed that diet plans are very important for the body and further shared her experience of controlling her diet.

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi has worked really hard to carve her space in the hearts of her fans. After years of struggle, today she has conquered the hearts of many and has become one of the most followed actors of the industry with her talent. The Internet sensation has about 10.1 million followers on Instagram and never misses a chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. Quenching the thirst of her fans, the actor finally revealed about her recent weight loss transformation. In an interview, she revealed about her diet plan which has actually helped her to lose weight. She said that normally people don’t understand the importance of a diet plan and further shared her experience. She said that she cannot eat anything as she does not have a great metabolism. She keeps herself away from carbs as she cannot digest them well. She further revealed that she stops herself from eating rotis and rice.

She then shared her entire diet plan, by revealing that she starts her day by drinking a glass of green juice, water, and tender coconut juice as these drinks are not high in sugar level. She has her breakfast around 10 am and usually opts for fruits. She even prefers pancake which is without oil if fruits are not available. Revealing about her meals, she said that she prefers having wraps with vegetable or paneer stuffing. In her snacks, she either has cutlets without oil or prefers drinking soups. She wraps up her dinner by 7: 30 in the evening.

Talking about her profession, currently, the actor is hosting the third season of The Voice, which is an Indian reality talent show on Star Plus. She is also portraying the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein from past 6 years. Not only this, she has also tried her hands in the digital world and will be appearing in web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

