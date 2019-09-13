Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala main lead actor Divyanka Tripathi recently opened up about not working in films. According to her, filmmakers are afraid to cast TV actors and have a prejudice against him. Read on to know more.

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi’s latest web show titled Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The series marks Divyanka’s digital debut and in the show the actor can be seen opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. The romantic comedy has got mixed reviews from fans and the different storyline is being appreciated.

Divyanka became popular from the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and now the actor has taken up a new avatar in the web show. The plot of the show revolves around two hotel management students named Vikram and Nitya, who become Chefs later. Divyanka is playing the character of Chef Nitya and Rajeev as Chef Vikram who is Nitya’s husband. The show started streaming from September 3 on digital platforms ALT Balaji and Zee5.

In a recent interview, Divyanka talked about doing the web show and said she wanted to experiment and learn from a different role. She also believes that intimate scenes should not be shown and if asked she won’t go for it as she wants to do shows which her family can watch. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also said that filmmakers still fear before casting a TV actor because they have a different judgment about them.

She said the TV industry is also evolving and all the TV actors who have moved to Bollywood have proved themselves. She also added that filmmakers are not confident taking TV actors as they might overact or will not understand the working style of films but that’s not true. Divyanka said she had a wonderful experience working with Rajeev Khandelwal in the show. She didn’t know about his character as Sujal, she said Rajeev is very popular and his family was excited to see her work with him.

