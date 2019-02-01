Divyanka Tripathi posted a new Instagram post with Ekta Kapoor where they both are all smiles. Divyanka congratulates Ekta through this post, saying that there can be no big achievement as this. She wishes Ekta and her son-God Bless, also telling her fans that their is a new mommy in town.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi posted a new Instagram picture posing with director cum producer Ekta Kapoor. In the picture, Divyanka is congratulating Ekta and has shared that she is very happy for her. In her post, she has even said that no achievement can be as big as this. Divyanka has captioned her post as- There is a new mommy in town and that she wishes Ekta and her son God bless. On her post, many of her fans gave their comments that after watching Divyanka as an on-screen mother they would like to see her as a real-life mother as she would become a cute mommy to a cute little baby, said by the fan.

Film and Television producer Ekta Kapoor recently revealed that she named her son as Ravie Kapoor. She named her son on her father and a veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra whose real name was Ravie Kapoor before his debut in Bollywood.

Ekta Kapoor’s doctor said Ekta tried other methods before opting for surrogacy as she came to them years back to become a mother. They tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of IUI (Intrauterine insemination) and also multiple cycles of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), but were unsuccessful. Hence they had to take help of surrogacy which they performed 9 months back at Bloom Ivf centre and lately she had achieved success giving birth to a son on Sunday. Also, her brother Tusshar Kapoor become a father via surrogacy a couple years back.

