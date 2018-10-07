Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who rules the Indian television like no other has yet again proved why is she one of the most adored personalities. Popularly known for her role as Ishita Bhalla, Divyanka manages to seize a lot of hearts altogether with her sizzling avatars.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who rules the Indian television like no other has yet again proved why is she one of the most adored personalities. The beauty took to her official Instagram account to upload a photo of her donning a beautiful red attire. Popularly known for her role as Ishita Bhalla, Divyanka manages to seize a lot of hearts altogether with her sizzling avatars. Being an avid social media user, she uploaded a photo every now and then to keep her fans updated about her day-to-day life.

Dahiya has a charming smile which can leave anyone breathless. This photo of her proves the same. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame, Divyanka Tripathi has gradually earned a big fanbase on social media becoming one of the sensational personalities. The popular soap opera gave her such a huge success that she enjoys over 8.7 million followers on her official Instagram account. This photo of her has also garnered more than 220,235 likes in just 24 hours:

The actor who became a household name because of her iconic role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, gradually transformed into a glam-girl and won a million hearts. Take a glance at the most stunning photos from her gallery:

The gorgeous diva who is married to television star Vivek Dahiya keeps on hogging headlines every other day for the beautiful photos on her timeline. The actor is a bundle of happiness and positivity and this is one of the reasons for her major fanbase. Once Divyanaka was asked about why is she so active on social media, on which she said that it is very important to be organic, she also said that she focusses more on inspiring people with her happiness rather than being judged for her hairstyle, dress etc.

No many of her fans are aware of her debut daily soap, Banu Mai Teri Dulhan in which she played the role of Vidya. Vidya was a very tough assignment for the start of her career as in the show, she was married to a mentally unstable person. After that, she featured in Yeh Hai Mohabattein and was loved by all. Since then, the beauty has never looked back.

