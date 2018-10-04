Queen of Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi never fails to astonish her fans with the best of her looks. This time too, the actor took to her official Instagram account to post an adorable photo of her, looking as cute as a munchkin. Her show has been ruling the TRP charts for the past several years.

Divyanka Tripathi not only rules the television world but is also taking over the throne of other telly stars on Instagram with her cutest photos. Yet again, the gorgeous diva has posted a photo on her official Instagram account which is taking over the social media by a storm. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star every now and then slays it with her stunning looks and sometimes amazes her fans with her no makeup look too.

This photo will redefine beauty in the purest form with the added cuteness from her expression. Donning a normal pink T-shirt with black workout pants, this pretty lady is a morning bliss to look at. In her caption, Divyanka is describing her struggles of being an Instagram star. She wrote that the struggles in the earlier times used to be Roti Kapda and Makaan but now it starts from planning for next post on Instagram. That was quite a rhyming punch for all the struggles from this witty girl. Adding to it further, she commented on her selfie saying that it is a reasonless, poesy and meticulously taken selfie.

Here’s the photo:

Enjoying a huge fanbase of 8.7 million followers on Instagram, Divyanka is one of the leading ladies of television. Not many of her fans know that she debuted in Indian Television with the show Banu Mai Teri Dulhan, in which she played the character of Vidya who was married to a mentally unstable guy. But, the lady rose high and got all the stardom from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein only where she is still gasping all the attention with her role of Ishita Bhalla.

Here are some of the best photos of this stunning diva which will take your breath away:

