Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, in her latest Instagram photo is dressed in a white saree and has paired it with a collared black blouse and small black drop earrings. As soon as the diva took to ger official Instagram account to post this mesmerising photo, her fans started showering her with compliments and appreciations and in a span of just one hour, she has garnered 65,000 likes. However what is stealing all the attention in the photo is how cutely she is posing next to a labrador, Dumbbell, latest crew member of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, popularly known for her role as Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is currently ruling the Indian soap opera industry like no other, has yet again proved why is she is one of the most appreciated and loved personalities. The beauty took to her official Instagram account to upload a photo of her donning a stunning black and white attire. The diva has managed to seize a lot of hearts altogether with her glamorous avatars. Being an avid social media user with 8.8 million followers, she keeps on uploading photos of her every now and then to keep her fans updated about her day to day life.

Talking about the picture, Divyanka is dressed in a white saree and has paired it with a collared black blouse and small black drop earrings. As soon as the diva took to ger official Instagram account to post this mesmerising photo, the fans started showering her with compliments and appreciations and in a span of just one hour, she has garnered 65,000 likes. However, what is stealing all the attention in the photo is how cutely she is posing next to a labrador, Dumbbell, latest crew member of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More