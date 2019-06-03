Divyanka Tripathi sexy photo: Television beauty queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's latest Instagram photo in which she is dressed in a stunning white suit has taken social media by storm!

Divyanka Tripathi sexy photo: Television stunner Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been breaking the Internet with her sultry photos which are too hot to handle! In the latest photo, we see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dressed in an off-white and golden sharara suit and her sexy pose is to die for!

Best known as Dr Ishita Bhalla from Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular Indian television actresses who has starred in a number of television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan, among many others.

She has now turned a host as well and has been hosting the singing reality show The Voice 3 that airs on Star Plus. Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has also participated in reality television shows such as Nach Baliye 8, Box Cricket League 2, and a few others.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will soon be making her debut on the digital platform with ALT Balaji’s upcoming romantic web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal. Fans are extremely excited to see her in a web-series.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the highest paid television actresses who has been entertaining us for a very long time. She is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for a very long time now.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has a massive fan base on social media and has millions of Instagram followers. She keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which take social media by storm!

