Divyanka Tripathi sexy photos: Finding difficult to switch your work mode on this Monday morning then Indian telly queen Divyanka Tripathi has something motivational to make easier for you. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has recently posted a new photo on Instagram that will surely motivate you to pull up your socks on this lazy Monday morning. Well, we agree that the weather too is making things difficult for you, but you totally need to give it a try.

Finding difficult to switch your work mode on this Monday morning then Indian telly queen Divyanka Tripathi has something motivational to make easier for you. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has recently posted a new photo on Instagram that will surely motivate you to pull up your socks on this lazy Monday morning. Well, we agree that the weather too is making things difficult for you, but you totally need to give it a try. Coming back to Divyanka, the actor has posted this perfect inspiring picture through her official Instagram handle.

Donning a white pull-over paired with denim jeans, the actor is looking adorable as she strikes the ‘who cares’ pose to the camera. The diva has styled her tresses as waves pulled back with a classy hairband. The picture was posted a few minutes ago, but it has alredy garnered over thousands of likes. The comment section is bombarded with compliments for the beauty and her followers just can’t stop drooling over her latest picture.

Divyanka boasts of over 9 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform and it is her exciting posts that keep wreaking havoc online. Divyanka barely misses a chance to post new pictures or videos on her Instagram that is definitely a reason behind her mounting popularity.

We have gone through her entire Instagram profile and have chosen some of her best pictures that will make you fall in love with her right way. Here is an assortment of Divyanka’s most talked about Instagram posts so far.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More