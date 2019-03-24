Divyanka Tripathi sexy photos: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, is looking stunning in a purple and pink gown. Her photos from her ramp walk have taken social media by storm!

Divyanka Tripathi keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her official Instagram account

Divyanka Tripathi sexy photos: Television diva Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest photos which were shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram has taken social media by storm! Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who walked the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week, is looking stunning in a purple and pink gown as she walks the ramp in style!

Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses who is currently playing the lead role Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has become an Internet sensation with over 10 million followers on her official Instagram account and she keeps sharing her sexy and stunning pictures as well as videos on the photo-sharing app which set social media on fire! Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is also hosting the popular singing reality show The Voice and will soon be making her debut in the digital platform with ALT Balaji’s upcoming romantic web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal. Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been entertaining us for a very long time now.

She is one of the most popular television actresses who is also one of the highest paid television actresses as well. Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has previously worked in television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Intezaar, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Tere Sheher Mein, among many others.

She has been playing the lead role in Star Plus’s long-running show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for the past 6 years and is best known as Dr Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya. She has also participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 8, Box Cricket League 2, among a few others and is one of the most loved and adored television actresses.

Divyanka Tripathi keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her official Instagram account which set social media on fire! She is also a fashion icon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More