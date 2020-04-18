Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi is leaving no chance unturned to entertain her fans, earlier today the stunner shares a throwback video, where she can be seen delivering some dramatic dialogues, which is quite hilarious for some fans, watch the video here

TV industry’s most loved bahu, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya indeed is an impeccable actress as her each show brought massive love across the nation. However, in the quarantine period, the diva is becoming more creative in serving entertainment to the viewers, as on an everyday basis she shares education yet funny videos on Instagram. Earlier today she shared a throwback audition video where she can be seen high on drama and dialogues.

In the video, Divyanka clad in a white saree accompanied by pink blouse she completed her look with white pearl danglers and let her hair loose. Though it was her throwback audition video, but with this, she once again proved that she is an outstanding actress.

Meanwhile, by looking at her Instagram account, it seems like she is tapping her memory lanes by sharing throwback videos, as another throwback video of Vivek and Divyanka was posted by her, where she can be seen chilling with her husband in the Maldives, the caption reads, to a good time.

Talking about her quarantine schedule, the stunner follows a time table where she does exercise, then household chores, play the indoor game and yes, Tik Tok is her favourite companion in this period as her Instagram profile is proof of it.

Meanwhile, the actress is also creating awareness among the people on COVID-19. While Vivek shared a long post where he urged people not to spread negativity in the time coronavirus crisis, rather all should focus on one goal that is fight against the deadly virus.

