Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi, who has been ruling the television industry for the past many years, will be soon making her debut on the digital platform with Ekta Kapoor’s new web-series which will be streaming on ALT Balaji. Divyanka, who is best known for her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, on Tuesday evening, shared a glimpse of her new avatar from her debut web-series.

In the photo, we see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dressed as a chef who is busy cooking some delicious food in the kitchen. According to latest media reports, the ATL Balaji web-series will also star Kahin Toh Hoga fame Rajeev Khandelwal. It will be interesting to see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Rajeev Khandelwal in the small screen once again. They two earlier featured in a television chat show JuzzBaatt which was hosted by Rajeev and Divyanka Tripathi came as a guest on the show.

According to speculations, Ekta Kapoor’s new web-series will talk about two chefs who are madly in love with each other. Soon after Divyanka shared the photo from her upcoming web-series, fans are extremely excited to see more of her photos and videos from her debut web-series. The photo has gone viral on the Internet and fans are eagerly waiting for her web-series to stream soon.

