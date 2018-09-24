Telly couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have been making headlines with their cute chemistry ever since the time they tied the knot. One of the most adored couples, Mr and Mrs Dahiya keep swaying their fans with their stunning couple photos. This time too, in their recent throwback photo, the husband-wife duo is looking absolutely dreamy.

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram account to post a throwback photo to her dreamy romantic vacation with her husband Vivek Dahiya. In the photo, the two can be spotted looking into the eyes of each other, which proves how head over heels in love are they with each other! The lovebirds, who worked together in the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, tied the knot in the year 2016 and since then they have never stopped giving us major couple goals. The chemistry between them is quite evident in every photo they share with the fans that has made them one of the most loved celebrity couples.

It has been two years that this couple walked the aisle together and even now, their love is fresh and admirable. This photo of them dates back to the time the duo was having the time of their life in the Maldives, celebrating their second marriage anniversary. In the photo, the happy couple is looking deeply in love with each other and this photo is enough to melt the hearts of all fans.

Bagging a major following of 8.7 million on Instagram, the beauty queen has already garnered 87,673 likes on her photo in just a matter of 3 hours. And why wouldn’t it? The background, the weather, the location, the city, the mood, the people and every other factor is turning up the craziness seeing this snap. The gorgeous actor captioned the beautiful photo saying procure peace while you travel, usher it back home and relish it on mundane Mondays. Seems this photo is making Divyanka nostalgic and also sending us major vacation vibes. With Divyanka being the epitome of beauty and Vivek Dahiya being extremely handsome, they make one of the most good-looking couples of the television world for sure.

Here are some more heart-melting photos of the duo:

