Divyanka Tripathi has recently taken a new challenge and has become the solo anchor of the show The Voice 2019 with A.R Rahman as a super guru. Recently, the new anchor has shared the first glimpse from the show on Instagram and is looking excited in the selfie. The show will commence from February 3, 2019, on Starplus.

Divyanka Tripathi photos: Television actor Divyanka Tripathi has recently astonished everyone by crossing her comfort zone and taking up the responsibility of being a solo anchor of a singing-based reality show–The Voice with A.R Rahman as a super guru. The actor has now proved that there is no such thing left that the allrounder cant do. In the picture, the diva looks excited and dazzles with an ear to ear smile and showcases the victory sign which here represents the show’s name. In an Interview, the actor shared that it is not her anchoring debut and she has hosted many such events before as well.

The sensation also mentioned that now it will be a tough job for the actor to manage the things as now she will be working with three shows of different genres at the same time. Apart from her professional front, the actor is an avid social media user and manages herself well in every attire. From last 5 years, the actor has been serving the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in the daily soap–Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Currently, she has also signed a web series in the name of Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala by ALTBalaji. In 2016, she got married to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya and since then the pair leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans.

Divyanka Tripathi has till now worked in many daily soaps like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories and many more.

